A 27-year-old flight attendant was arrested at JFK International Airport on Friday night after allegedly trying to steal a passenger’s iPhone 4S, the New York Post reports.

JetBlue flight attendant Stacy-Ann Smith (pictured), 27, and her boyfriend, Jason McCaulay, 23, were waiting to go through security check when McCaulay allegedly lifted an iPhone 4S left in a bin by a passenger. The passenger was standing in front of McCaulay when he put his iPhone 4S in the bin to go through security. The man realized his phone was stolen minutes later and notified a TSA agent, who then contacted Port Authority officers of the alleged theft.

The officers reportedly saw McCaulay take the iPhone 4S via surveillance video. Smith says McCaulay dropped the phone in her purse without her knowledge. Though, the cops reportedly said that Smith found her way to a ladies room where one of them found the phone in a toilet-seat-cover dispenser. Smith allegedly admitted to stashing the phone in the bathroom stall. McCaulay also allegedly admitted to the thief.

Smith was issued a desk-appearance ticket and released. McCaulay was charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. He is being held pending an arraignment hearing in Queens Criminal Court.

JetBlue Attendant Cuffed After Allegedly Stealing Passenger's iPhone 4S

