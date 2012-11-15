Charlotte’s Loaves & Fishes Prepares To Feed Over 5,000 For Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving turkeys were distributed to Mecklenburg County’s food pantries Wednesday as Loaves & Fishes prepares to feed more than 5,000 people for the holiday.

The agency released a study this week showing that it saw a 14 percent increase in clients seeking help from the county’s 19 food pantries during the past year.

In the past 12 months, Loaves & Fishes fed nearly 12,000 people a month, many of whom were struggling due to joblessness lasting for a year or longer.

Loaves & Fishes expects to feed a total of 125,000 by the end of the year, compared to 114,177 in 2011.

