Pregnant Girl Sexually Assaulted In Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a home invasion and assault that happened earlier this week in west Charlotte.
The incident was reported around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Marlowe Avenue.
The victims told police that the suspects broke into their residence and assaulted them. They said the suspects also pointed a firearm at them and stole property, according to a police narrative.
One of the victims was pregnant and said she was fondled by the suspects during the attack.
A police report on the incident includes a reference to a sex offense, No arrests have been made in connection with the case
