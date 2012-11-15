Pregnant Girl Sexually Assaulted In Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a home invasion and assault that happened earlier this week in west Charlotte.

The incident was reported around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Marlowe Avenue.

The victims told police that the suspects broke into their residence and assaulted them. They said the suspects also pointed a firearm at them and stole property, according to a police narrative.

One of the victims was pregnant and said she was fondled by the suspects during the attack.

A police report on the incident includes a reference to a sex offense, No arrests have been made in connection with the case