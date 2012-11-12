Oprah Winfrey’s team is hard at work bring a very special message about military families all across the country as we celebrate our nation’s veterans and soldiers serving across the globe. The team recently sat down all seven wives from new OWN docu-series “Married to the Army: Alaska,” and asked them some “getting to know you” questions.

Find out what each of the ladies has to say about what it’s like being in Alaska and living so far away from the rest of the country. Plus, the ladies reveal which Army wife stereotypes drive them crazy, and why they feel that it’s important to share their stories with America.

Get to know the first of seven wives, Yolanda, and check back each day leading up to the series premiere of “Married to the Army: Alaska” for a new video!

Tune in on Sunday, 11/18 and Monday, 11/19 at 10/9c for the first two episodes of the series.

Meet Women Who Are “Married to the Army”: Yolanda was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Terron Austin Posted November 12, 2012

