Usher Evicts Tameka From Mansion, Puts It Up For Sale

Back in September, I reported that Usher had ordered his ex-wife Tameka Foster Raymond to move out of his Georgia home, and now he has served her with walking papers. According to TMZ, the singer has put the 12,544-square-foot abode, which he initially bought for $3million in 2007, for sale.

If you’re in the market for a new house, this one features 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, 10-foot ceilings, massive pool, in-home gym, 4 fireplaces, and a library.

The “Climax” singer had allowed Tameka to live in the home for the last few years and their 2009 divorce agreement states that he has the right to sell the house at any time with 60 days’ notice, according to the website.

Sources claim Usher felt he had given Tameka more than enough time to make other living arrangements, especially as she is no longer the primary caretaker of their two boys.

