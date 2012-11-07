Voter Turnout Slow and Steady In Charlotte

After an early morning rush, many polls were quiet throughout the day especially in African American communities in Charlotte. Voter turnout picked up during the early evening as voters swarmed the polls before they closed at 7:30 p.m. Many poll workers and volunteers told our Radio One Team that many people voted during early voting. North Carolinians turned out in unprecedent numbers this year for early voting, easily eclipsing the numbers seen in 2008. On Monday, First Lady Michelle Obama, joined by Mariah Carey, made a final push here and gave remarks at Flight Operations.

Tonya Jameson Posted November 6, 2012

