CLOSE
Charlotte
Home

Voter Turnout Slow and Steady In Charlotte

0 reads
Leave a comment

After an early morning rush, many polls were quiet throughout the day especially in African American communities in Charlotte. Voter turnout picked up during the early evening as voters swarmed the polls before they closed at 7:30 p.m. Many poll workers and volunteers told our Radio One Team that many people voted during early voting. North Carolinians turned out in unprecedent numbers this year for early voting, easily eclipsing the numbers seen in 2008. On Monday, First Lady Michelle Obama, joined by Mariah Carey, made a final push here and gave remarks at Flight Operations.

Voter Turnout Slow and Steady In Charlotte was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

election 2012 , FLOTUS , Michelle Obama , potus , President Obama

1 2Next page »

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 6 hours ago
07.18.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 7 hours ago
07.18.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 9 hours ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close