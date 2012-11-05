Life After Sandy: Images Of Hope And Recovery

A week has passed since Hurricane Sandy ripped through the east coast, leaving nearly 110 dead and 1.4 million without power (down from the peek of 8.4 million).
Much of New York City’s public transportation system and most New Jersey Transit services have been restored, though gas shortages continue to make commuting by car frustrating experience. Property damage is estimated in the billions of dollars.
Though, people in the region are slowly picking up the pieces of their lives that were shattered during the hurricane, no matter how difficult. Below, NewsOne has compiled and arranged the most recent images of life throughout the region most affected by Sandy.Ruby McLean, 89, and her son Kenneth Davis survey destroy items from their home, as they cleanup from flooding in the aftermath of superstorm Sandy on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2012 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Davis said the flooding happened in within ten minutes and “didn’t evacuate because no one told us to.” (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) A pipe spews water pumped from a building in the Financial District of Lower Manhattan as cleanup from damages caused by Superstorm Sandy continue, Monday, Nov. 5, 2012, in New York. The island of Manhattan has begun to return to normal following a week of power outages that shuttered businesses and left many downtown residents in the dark. (AP Photo/ John Minchillo)
Marcia Bennett, right, accepts a plate of free hot food from volunteers from the Sikh cultural center in the Rockaways, a neighborhood that was devestated and is still without power in the wake of Superstorm Sandy, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2012, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
National Guard Spc. Kevin Van Zile of Geneva, N.Y., unloads bottled water in Breezy Point, a neighborhood that was hard hit and is still without power in the wake of Superstorm Sandy, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2012, in the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Members of the Coney Island Cathedral of Deliverance worship in a neighboring community center, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2012 in New York after their church and beach community were heavily damaged by superstorm Sandy. Sandy, the storm that made landfall Monday, caused multiple fatalities, halted mass transit and cut power to more than 6 million homes and businesses. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) A long line forms at the ferry terminal in Jersey City, N.J., as people commute toward New York City, Monday, Nov. 5, 2012. Flooding caused by Superstorm Sandy has halted mass transportation in the northern New Jersey region with train service to New York completely shutdown. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
