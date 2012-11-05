Life After Sandy: Images Of Hope And Recovery

Members of the Coney Island Cathedral of Deliverance worship in a neighboring community center, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2012, in New York after their church and beach community were heavily damaged by Superstorm Sandy. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

A week has passed since Hurricane Sandy ripped through the east coast, leaving nearly 110 dead and 1.4 million without power (down from the peek of 8.4 million).

Much of New York City’s public transportation system and most New Jersey Transit services have been restored, though gas shortages continue to make commuting by car frustrating experience. Property damage is estimated in the billions of dollars.

SEE ALSO: Black Pastor Receives Death Threats Over Anti-Obama Stance

Though, people in the region are slowly picking up the pieces of their lives that were shattered during the hurricane, no matter how difficult. Below, NewsOne has compiled and arranged the most recent images of life throughout the region most affected by Sandy.

Ruby McLean, 89, and her son Kenneth Davis survey destroy items from their home, as they cleanup from flooding in the aftermath of superstorm Sandy on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2012 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Davis said the flooding happened in within ten minutes and “didn’t evacuate because no one told us to.” (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) A pipe spews water pumped from a building in the Financial District of Lower Manhattan as cleanup from damages caused by Superstorm Sandy continue, Monday, Nov. 5, 2012, in New York. The island of Manhattan has begun to return to normal following a week of power outages that shuttered businesses and left many downtown residents in the dark. (AP Photo/ John Minchillo)

SEE ALSO: Williams Sisters Discuss Inspiring Youth, 2016 Olympics In Nigeria

Marcia Bennett, right, accepts a plate of free hot food from volunteers from the Sikh cultural center in the Rockaways, a neighborhood that was devestated and is still without power in the wake of Superstorm Sandy, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2012, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

SEE ALSO: Issac Carree On Tour With Mary Mary

National Guard Spc. Kevin Van Zile of Geneva, N.Y., unloads bottled water in Breezy Point, a neighborhood that was hard hit and is still without power in the wake of Superstorm Sandy, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2012, in the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Want to Keep Up With NewsOne.com? LIKE Us On Facebook!

Members of the Coney Island Cathedral of Deliverance worship in a neighboring community center, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2012 in New York after their church and beach community were heavily damaged by superstorm Sandy. Sandy, the storm that made landfall Monday, caused multiple fatalities, halted mass transit and cut power to more than 6 million homes and businesses. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) A long line forms at the ferry terminal in Jersey City, N.J., as people commute toward New York City, Monday, Nov. 5, 2012. Flooding caused by Superstorm Sandy has halted mass transportation in the northern New Jersey region with train service to New York completely shutdown. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)Commuters watch as a train arrives early Monday, Nov. 5, 2012, in Trenton, N.J. A week after the storm surge from Superstorm Sandy knocked out power and flooded much of the region, trains are running a partial schedule on NJ Transit’s Northeast Corridor between Trenton and New York City. Earlier Gov. Chris Christie announced the federal government will be providing rail cars to help NJ Transit get train service up and running. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) Bethpage Superintendent of Schools Terrence Clark welcomes back students to classes at Kramer Avenue Elementary School in Plainview, N.Y., on Monday, Nov. 5, 2012. The school was one of the first on Long Island to open after being closed for a week because of Superstorm Sandy.(AP Photo/Frank Eltman) A woman and her son scramble over a tree toppled by Superstorm Sandy as she accompanies him to Public School 195, background, in the Manhattan Beach neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough, Monday, Nov. 5, 2012 in New York. Monday was the first day of public school for New York City students following the storm of a week ago. The woman declined to provide their names. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Life After Sandy: Images Of Hope And Recovery was originally published on newsone.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: