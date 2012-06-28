In Memory of Alvin Christopher Stowe

Alvin Christopher Stowe Dec. 25, 1955-June 23, 2012 On Saturday morning, June 23, 2012, God sent His loving angels to receive His son, Mr. Alvin Christopher Stowe, following a brief illness. He was surrounded by family as he transitioned to his heavenly home. Alvin was born December 25, 1955 to the late Reverend Donald S. and Alvera M. Stowe. He graduated from Parkland High School, class of 1972, and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Communications from Shaw University in 1976. Alvin always had an intense love for music and radio and spent his career doing what he loved; working as a program director and on-air personality for various radio stations including WAAA in Winston-Salem, WDUR and WFXC in Durham, WSHA (Shaw University), WMGL in Charleston, SC, WBLX in Mobile, AL, WQNC and WPZS in Charlotte, and most recently at WQMG, 97.1 in Greensboro. He was also a regional promotions manager for Atlantic Records from 1988-1996. Alvin was a true man of God. He preached his initial sermon at Spencer Memorial Christian Church in 1998 and was later licensed at Second Calvary Baptist Church. He joined Union Baptist Church in 2003, where he continued his ministerial training. Alvin loved to sing, praise God, and share a smile with everyone he met. He leaves to cherish his fond memories his wife, Sabrina H. Stowe; two daughters, TaNikka (Will) Bradley of Stone Mountain, GA and Takia (Antonio) Miller of the city; two sons, Christopher (Kendra) Stowe of Charlotte and Malik J. Stowe of the city; two step-children, Kellye Thompson of Houston, TX and Charles Thompson of Montgomery, AL; six grandchildren, Kendrick, Kenyatta, Jada, Jaysson, Skyy, and Joshua; five brothers, Donald (Carolyn) Stowe, Jr., Donald (Diane) Lowery, Robert Stowe, Ishmael (Betty) Stowe, Johny Ray (Diane) Stowe; two sisters, Phyllis (Richard) Searcy and Mozella (Keith) Lowery all of the city; an aunt, Queen Cooper of the city; devoted friends, Al Joyner, Henry Garner, Tim Turner, Milton Garret, Nick Allen, and Anthony Baxter; a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and radio family. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 28, 2012 at Union Baptist Church, 1200 N. Trade St. Winston-Salem NC with Reverend Dr. Sir Walter Mack, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Piedmont Memorial Gardens. The family visitation will be held from 12 noon until 1p.m. on Thursday at the Church. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL)

