NAN Voter Rally with Rev. Al Sharpton [PHOTOS]

With the Election 2012 season in full swing, we’d like to take a look at one of our key events featuring some of the nation’s top leaders and speakers not only encouraging the Greater Richmond area citizens to vote, but also the entire world.

Check out official photos courtesy of Kecia Allen below from the National Action Network (NAN) Voter Rally this month with Rev. Al Sharpton at Cedar Street Baptist Church. If you were there, feel free to comment and tell us your thoughts on the experience.

Miss Community Clovia greets the congregation and Richmond citizens attending this week’s rally at Cedar Street Baptist Church.

Posted October 17, 2012

