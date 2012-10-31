Reggie Love, President Obama’s Former Special Assistant Encourages Absentee Voting for VA [AUDIO]

Reggie Love, known as the “body man” is the former special assistant and personal aide to President Barack Obama. Love played basketball with President Obama daily which was the president’s release from challenges of the day. Love reached out to me to talk about the importance of in-person absentee voting in Virginia. Love said this is a big opportunity to vote “in-person absentee voting” through the close of business on Saturday, November 3, 2012.

During our interview Love said that “the president woke every day and still wakes thinking about the American people.” He explains those having a hard time finding a jobs,or those trying to stay in their homes. Love said the president’s number one focus is making life a little easier for the middle class.

Listen to my interview in its entirety with Reggie Love

Miss Community Clovia Posted October 31, 2012

