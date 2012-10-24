Bobby Brown Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI, Bobbi Kristina Airs Family Laundry In ‘Lifetime’ TV Debut Tonight

msn.com

According to TMZ, singer Bobby Brown, certainly no stranger to handcuffs, was arrested again early this morning in Los Angeles after being stopped for suspicion of driving under the influence, which would be the second time that’s happened in 2012. Brown, a member of the group New Edition, entered rehab after being arrested earlier this year for the same charge and pleaded no contest.

Today’s arrest happened in Van Nuys, an LA suburb, where Brown was arrested and released from jail pending a court appearance. This incident, just one in a long list of stumbles over the years, ironically occurs on the very same day that his daughter, Bobby Kristina, will debut in the Houston family’s new reality TV show on the Lifetime network, called “The Houstons: On Our Own”. Interesting title considering Bobby had a hit song labeled the same.

Surely no one will be surprised by any revelations or dramatic moments in dealing with this family as Bobby and the late Whitney Houston practically lived the drama in their marraige right before the cameras with their own reality show. One can only hope that Bobbi Kristins’s role will not mirror those images, but it’s already been reported that she will announce on the show her plans to marry her adopted brother while rumors swirl that she may be expecting.

Mitch Malone Posted October 24, 2012

