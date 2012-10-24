CLOSE
BREAKING NEWS: Man Killed at Creflo Dollar’s Atlanta Megachurch

CNN is reporting a fatal shooting at pastor Creflo Dollar’s World Changers Church International in Atlanta. The church has 30,000 members.

According to police, at least one man was shot and killed at the suburban Atlanta megachurch inside a chapel. CPR was performed on the victim, whose identity has yet to be released.

No arrests have been made in the shooting. Police are continuing to investigate.

Stay tuned for updates on the developing story.

