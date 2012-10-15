Brother Ishmael Muhammad Speaks on 17th Anniversary Million Man March in Charlotte

Student Minister Ishmael Muhammad is the National Assistant to the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan and is an incredibly spiritual, gifted, speaker and pastor.

17 Years ago, on October 1 6, 1995 millions of African American men, march to the National Mall in Washington, D.C. this was what to be called the Million Man March. Keynote speaker, Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan and many others would make this day go down in history.

African American men from across the United States joined together on Washington in an effort to show to the world a different picture of the Black male , and to unite in self-help and self-defense against economic and social ills plaguing the African American community.

Muhammad spoke with Frequency News and Old School 105.3′s Star Connor, Radio One Charlotte; about the hopes for this weekends event; the 17 Anniversary of the Million Man March.

The event was held Sunday in Charlotte, N.C. at the Bojangles Coliseum.

For more information visit : http://www.noi.org

Listen to the interview now!

click the play button to listen:

