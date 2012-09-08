Beyonce & Kim Kardashian Are Besties, Despite Rumors…

Maybe we just want Beyonce to hate Kim Kardashian because we can’t stand the thought of two powerful, gorgeous and extremely wealth women coming together and actually getting along! A recent rumor that pegged Kim to be an attention hungry whore during the “Made In America” festival, has been dispelled by sources close to Beyonce.

Beyonce To Kim Kardashian: "Stop Trying To Steal The Limelight From My Husband"

The internet rumored that during the Philly music festival, legendary director Ron Howard was shooting a documentary of Jay-Z, but Kim kept trying to stick her thick hips in the shot for some camera time. Beyonce allegedly had to give her that good ole’ “ho* sit down” speech. But, a new report suggests otherwise: “They love each other — they talk fashion, family, Beyonce’s baby all the time,” reports TMZ.

