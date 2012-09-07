BEST IN SHOW: 6 Amazing Looks From BCBG Max Azria Spring Collection 2013

If you are a fan of BCBG and have a few of those color blocked dresses in your closet you may be surprised, refreshed, or maybe even disappointed at their Spring 2013 line. This season Lubov Azria made a complete left turn and sent a muted palette of crepe dresses, chambray blouses, and gowns in cream, talc, and black down the runway. A leather harness was used to unify the collection creating a tight, sexy look around the chest without baring skin.

“I don’t think you need to show a lot of skin to be sexy.” Mrs. Azria told Style.com

As usual, BCBG sticks to their minimalistic yet chic approach and wowed me. And, if we unbuckle those straps on the harness we have a completely different dress (which I like since I can’t imagine that would look flattering on a body larger than size 2). Fabric blocking is the new trend for spring–lace and leather–I live!

