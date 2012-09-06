Coming To The DNC? Check Out These Watch Parties

Multiple watch parties are being held across the Charlotte region on Thursday to let people view President Barack Obama’s nomination acceptance speech.

Among the groups hosting events is The Blumenthal Center for Performing Arts. The organization is hosting a free screening at McGlohon Theater at Spirit Square, 345 North College St. in Charlotte. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and seating is first come, first served. The theatre holds about 700 people.

Fuel Pizza also plans to host screenings at its eight locations in the Charlotte area, starting at 6 p.m. Anyone who shows a community credential for the original stadium speech and delegates will receive a free dessert, the company said.

Meanwhile, the website for the Obama for America campaign lists about 170 watch parties scheduled across North Carolina, including some in the Charlotte region. Some of the events are hosted by campaign field offices.

The campaign has encouraged people to host viewings or block parties to watch the acceptance speeches by Obama and Vice President Joe Biden. The call was renewed Wednesday after the speeches were moved out of Bank of America Stadium, removing the chance for 65,000 people who received community credentials to attend in person.

The event was moved to Time Warner Cable Arena after concerns about severe weather on Thursday. Obama is expected to talk with community credential holders during a call-in at 1:20 p.m.

In the meantime, here is a partial list of local watch parties, including some being hosted by Obama For America campaign field offices. People are encourage to RSVP in advance.

• Burke County: 8 p.m.-11 p.m., 310 S. Sterling St., Morganton. http://bit.ly/OXjUUH

• Cabarrus: 7 p.m.-midnight; Bonfire, 970 Branchview Dr. Northeast Concord. http://bit.ly/TmH3G2

• Lincoln: 5 p.m.-1 p.m.; Tuckers Grove Life Center, 4601 Highway 73, Iron Station. http://bit.ly/TrsqQe

• Iredell: 8 p.m.-11 p.m.; 233 East Front Street, Statesville http://bit.ly/OpQIGm

• Rowan: 7 p.m.-11 p.m.; 1411 W Innes St., Salisbury http://bit.ly/NexDKh

• Union: 8 p.m.-11 p.m.; 553 S. Indian Trail Rd., Suite C, Indian Trail http://bit.ly/TYUyHT

You can search the entire Obama campaign events calendar at http://bit.ly/TmNSay

Watch parties also are being held by area organizations and businesses and private individuals. Among them: the Captain Jack Society is hosting a dinner and screening at the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art in uptown. Tickets are $175 and will benefit the Charlotte in 2012 committee.

Karen Clark Posted September 6, 2012

