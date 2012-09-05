Kris Humphries Remains A Believer Of Romance

His first marriage lasted mere weeks and his return to bachelorhood has brought forth lawsuits centered on herpes. However, Kris Humphries is apparently a hopeless romantic at heart and still believes in love despite the obstacles. Why couldn’t he work it out with Kim Kardashian again?

Well, whatever, here’s Page Six on Kris’ search for real love (he’s searching for a…):

Kris Humphries, who’s embroiled in an ongoing, messy divorce from Kim Kardashian, hasn’t ruled out love altogether. The now-single Brooklyn Net tells Page Six Magazine that while dating isn’t currently his top priority, he’s not shutting the door on romance completely. “If things naturally happen, I’ll just roll with it,” Humphries says. “So we’ll see. Time will tell.” The power forward admits he’d like to settle down some day. “I think everyone wants a family of their own one day,” he says.

"You're at a point in your life when all of your friends are married and stuff. For me, at least, everyone runs their own race. You can't put a timetable on it." Humphries has so far struggled to maintain a low profile with the ladies: Last month, his one-time gal pal Myla Sinanaj said she was pregnant with his baby, but later retracted the claim. And during a photo shoot for Page Six Magazine, he joked that instead of two models on the set, "You should have gotten me 10."