Which “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” Cast Members May Be Getting The Boot?

Looks like Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stars Momma Dee and Rasheeda may be getting the pink slip from the hit show. According to MediaTakeOut, the two ladies will not be returning to season two with the rest of the cast.

The gossip site claimed to have spoken to insiders from the VH1 show, who spilled the tea:

“[Rasheeda] doesn’t seem to fit in. There’s not enough excitement in her life . . . she’s too boring,” the insider revealed.

“[Momma] Dee is interesting, but she’s a little too much. The show took a lot of [heat] about the way they depicted black women. . . [Momma] Dee was one of the reasons that people were complaining.”

But there may be hope for Rasheeda if she can spice up her storylines, she may still get a check!

Do you think these two should be cut? Who would you like to see leave the show?

