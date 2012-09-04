I may need a late pass or two, but I didn’t catch on to the wave of the “Sh*t Black Girls Say” video until the hundreds of cover videos were surfacing all over YouTube. There was “Sh*t White Girls Say To Black Girls,” “Sh*t Insert Various Ethnic Groups Here Say,” and so on and so forth, popping up all over the internet. Our favorite came from Billy Sorrells, aka Peaches who is back with his latest, “Songs Black Girls Sing.”

Must Read: Rapsody Explains How She Got Some “Kind Of Love” From Idris Elba [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

We can’t stop laughing at this incredible video because it’s unbelievably funny and it’s 100% true. From Drake’s “The Motto” to Aaliyah’s “Are You That Somebody,” black girls really do sing these songs.

Check out the video below:

As the video ended, I thought about at least another seven songs that black girls sing without missing a single note. Seriously, challenge yourself and see if you can listen without singing along! Check the list out below:

1. “Shorty Swing My Way” -KP & Envyi

2. “Real Love” -Mary J. Blige

3. “Don’t Take It Personal” -Monica

4. “Back That Thang Up” -Juvenile

5. “I Miss You” -Monifah ft. Heavy D

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook To Keep Up With Your Fave Black Celebs!

6. “Where My Girls At” -702

7. “You’re All I Need” -Method Man ft. Mary J. Blige

8. “Irreplaceable” -Beyonce

9. “Boy Is Mine” -Brandy & Monica

10. “Fallin’” -Alicia Keys

11. “Who Can I Run To” -Xscape

12. “Mo Money Mo Problems” -Ma$e ft. Puff Daddy

More On Beautiful Black Girls Below:

GET THE LOOK: Sanaa Lathan’s A Natural Beauty

Alicia Keys Ft. Nicki Minaj “Girl On Fire” [NEW MUSIC]

Listen To This Black Girls Playlist Below:

Check Out This Gallery Of Beautiful Black Women!

“Songs Black Girls Sing” Plus 12 New Songs Black Girls Can’t Stop Singing! [VIDEO] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com