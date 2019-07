By Tonya Jameson

When Janelle Monáe stepped onto the stage at CarolinaFest, some in the crowd didn’t know who she was. By the time she finished a nearly hourlong set, she’d won new converts. Monáe performed a mix of hip-hop, pop and rock and showed her support for President Obama during the DNC kickoff event CarolinaFest.

