Michael Clarke Duncan’s Most Memorable Movie Roles [VIDEO]

Michael Clarke Duncan was a dreamer. After years of working as a security guard and bouncer the Chicago native was determined to make a name for himself as an actor in Hollywood. Even though his first few roles played off of his imposing 6′ 5 frame, typecasting him as a bouncer, he eventually graduated to playing everything from a Nubian King to a gay virgin. In 2000 he was nominated for an Academy Award for his portrayal of a death row inmate in The Green Mile.

Duncan passed away on Monday September 3, 2012 and left behind a string of film and TV roles that fans will be replaying and remembering for years to come. Take a look at some of Michael Clarke Duncan’s most memorable movie roles. (SOME LANGUAGE NSFW)

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Armageddon (1998)

“Bear”

A group of oil drillers take a crash course in astro physics in hopes of destroying an asteroid headed for Earth. Duncan made such a strong impression in this film that Bruce Willis recommended him for The Green Mile. The scene below where Duncan’s Bear interrupts a medical exam to start stripping is in Spanish, but no less hilarious.

The Underground Comedy Movie (1999)

“The Gay Virgin”

In one of his lesser-known roles, Duncan played a Gay Virgin who repeatedly rebukes the advances of a nerd in a pool hall.

The Green Mile (1999)

“John Coffey”

In the role that made him famous, John Coffey is a prisoner who pays the ultimate price for a crime he did not commit.

Planet Of The Apes (2001)

“Attar”

As an intelligent ape and leader of the army, Attar has a particular distaste for humans.

The Scorpion King (2002)

“Balthazar”

In this spin-off of the The Mummy, Duncan played a Nubian King who rules over an Oasis. The Rock must fight and defeat Balthazar to gain his trust.

Daredevil (2003)

“Wilson Fisk/The Kingpin”

As bad a bad guy as they come, Wilson Fisk breaks the neck of one of his henchman with his bare hands.

Sin Ctiy (2005)

“Manute”

Part of a band of crooked cops, Manute gets his comeuppance at the hands of some angry prostitutes.

The Island (2005)

“Starkweather Two Delta/ Jamal Starkweather”

As a football player’s clone, Starkweather Two Delta is going to he harvested for his liver, but has decided on the operating table that he wants to live…

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Robby (2006)

“Lucius Washington”

With Will Ferrell’s character Ricky Bobby in denial about his condition, Lucius finally gives him some tough love.

The Slammon Salmon (2009)

“Cleon Salmon”

The owner of a Miami restaurant indebted to the mob institutes a contest to see what waiter can earn the most money in one night. The loser receives a “beat down” by the owner, Cleon Salmon, a former heavyweight boxer.

Michael Clarke Duncan’s Most Memorable Movie Roles [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: