CLOSE
National
Home

Michael Clarke Duncan Dead At 54

0 reads
Leave a comment

“Green Mile” actor Michael Clarke Duncan is dead at 54, said his fiancée Omarosa Stallworth and reported by the Associated Press.

As previously reported by NewsOne, Duncan was fighting for his life after going into full cardiac arrest last month.

RELATED: Michael Duncan Hospitalized For Cardiac Arrest!

According to sources, Duncan had been on a respirator since he was admitted to the hospital but had begun to breathe “above the respirator,” which is a positive sign.

Doctors had voiced optimism about his recovery.

This is a developing story. Check back with NewsOne for updates.

SEE ALSO: Cops Say Omarosa’s Brother Was Murdered By Girlfriend’s Ex

Michael Clarke Duncan

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 22 hours ago
07.18.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 23 hours ago
07.18.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close