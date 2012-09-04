Michael Clarke Duncan Dead At 54

“Green Mile” actor Michael Clarke Duncan is dead at 54, said his fiancée Omarosa Stallworth and reported by the Associated Press.

As previously reported by NewsOne, Duncan was fighting for his life after going into full cardiac arrest last month.

RELATED: Michael Duncan Hospitalized For Cardiac Arrest!

According to sources, Duncan had been on a respirator since he was admitted to the hospital but had begun to breathe “above the respirator,” which is a positive sign.

Doctors had voiced optimism about his recovery.

This is a developing story. Check back with NewsOne for updates.

SEE ALSO: Cops Say Omarosa’s Brother Was Murdered By Girlfriend’s Ex