Comedian Bill Maher may be an avid political and financial supporter of President Barack Obama, but he still found the rambling “sit down” that octogenarian Clint Eastwood gave the POTUS, via an empty chair at the RNC, funny, reports Politico.com.

SEE ALSO: See NewsOne’s 6-Point Political Agenda For Black America

The ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’ host said that though he had no idea that Eastwood was such an “a**hole,” he “killed” his routine:

“As a performer, as a stand-up comedian for 30 years who knows how hard it is to get laughs, excuse me, he went up there … without a net, on a tightrope. There was no teleprompter. He did a bit with just an empty chair and killed,” Maher said. “He committed to it, it was consistent and it worked. “People have been saying for years: these conventions are too scripted, they’re too slick, they’re too overproduced,” he added. “A guy who went up there who wasn’t slick … and killed with the crowd? I gotta give him props for that.”

Want to Keep Up With NewsOne.com? LIKE Us On Facebook!

See ‘Empty-Chairgate’ below:

As is his norm, President Obama shrugged off the criticism and praised his detractor. Aboard Air Force One on his way to Iowa for campaign stops, the POTUS told USA Today that he’s a “huge Clint Eastwood fan.”

“He is a great actor, and an even better director,” the president said in the interview. “I think the last few movies that he’s made have been terrific.”

When asked did that include his RNC performance, Obama merely smiled and said:

“One thing about being president or running for president — if you’re easily offended, you should probably choose another profession.”

SEE ALSO:

Bill Maher: Clint Eastwood ‘Killed’ With Empty Chair Performance was originally published on newsone.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: