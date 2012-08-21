Kanye West is the latest name being thrown into the mix of potential judges for “American Idol,” TMZ reports. The temperamental rapper joins a group of names that seem to be-ever changing, with Keith Urban, Brad Paisley and Enrique Iglesias are all being considered for the judges’ table.

Sources close to the production tell TMZ, “Idol” honchos reached out to Kanye recently about filling one of the open judging spots … and Kanye expressed interest.

The website previously revealed that Mariah was not pleased to find out that 29-year-old Nicki was the top candidate for the role.

If Kanye signs on he will join Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey as the new judges! Can you imagine all of these divas at the same judges table clamoring for attention???

Kanye West In Talks To Join “American Idol” was originally published on hellobeautiful.com