Busta Rhymes Drops Free Album “Year of the Dragon”

It’s been almost twenty years since Busta Rhymes delivered his solo debut album with the classic “Woo-Hah! Got You All In Check.” It’s funny how time flies because the Long Island, New York native is dropping his ninth project called Year of the Dragon.

With Year of the Dragon, Busta Rhymes continues to bring hot bars over great production. The difference between this and all of Busta’s previous works is Year of the Dragon is free. In spite of the price tag, Busta Rhymes delivers an album worth paying for. The Dungeon Dragon recruited Robin Thicke, Lil Wayne, Trey Songz, and Gucci Mane to lend their talent to the free album.

Though Year of the Dragon is an official Busta Rhymes album, this isn’t his Cash Money Records debut collection. Rhymes’ Cash Money release is slated to drop towards the end of the year. Year of the Dragon is meant to tide fans over until Busta perfects his Cash Money project. Download Year of the Dragon by clicking here.

Year of the Dragon Tracklisting

1. “I’m Talking to You”

2. “Til We Die” feat. Trey Songz and Rick Ross

3. “Do That Thing”

4. “Make It Look Easy” feat. Gucci Mane

5. “Pressure” feat. Lil Wayne

6. “Love-Hate” feat. Robin Thicke

7. “Grind Real Slow”

8. “King Tut” feat. Reek Da Villain and J. Doe

9. “Sound Boy” feat. Cam’ron

10. “Doin It Again” feat. Reek Da Villain and Chanel Nicole

11. “Wine & Go Down” feat. Vybz Kartel

12. “Movie” feat. J. Doe

13. “Crazy”

14. “Bleed the Same Blood” feat. Maino and Anthony Hamilton

