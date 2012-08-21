Rapper/mogul Jay-Z is usually the one being sued for one thing or another. This time, he is turning the tables. Jay-Z is suing his former personal chef for not revamping the menu at the 40/40 Club, which resulted in the business losing profits.
According to reports, Jay-Z and his former chef, Mike Shand, have parted ways after Shand was hired to run the kitchen of the Manhattan location of the 40/40 Club and failed to do so properly. Shand met Jay when he was the personal chef for Jay-Z and Beyonce‘s respective tours. After the tours, Jay asked Shand to “beef up” the 40/40 Club’s menu. Jay and his business partner Juan Perez allege in court documents that Shand “failed to perform on significant aspects” concerning their deal. Mike Shand’s failure to deliver resulted in “costing the club lost profits, loss of good will [and] alienation of clientele.”
Jay-Z Sues Chef For Nearly $2 Million was originally published on theurbandaily.com