Chris Tucker Disses Last “Friday” Sequel

Speculation about whether there would be a final Friday installment was quelled last month. Ice Cube confessed there would be a film called Last Friday. When Cube announced the new film, he also mentioned he and Chris Tucker were talking and trying to work something out to have Tucker appear in the film. However, it’s not looking like Chris Tucker will be apart of it.

Chris Tucker sat down with Tom Joyner for an interview and told the radio host production on the final Friday film had begun. Tucker also expressed that he probably wouldn’t be in the last one either. “I talked to Ice Cube because it’s such a big rumor and people get mad if you say you ain’t doing something, so I’m real careful. They’re workin’ on a script. I don’t think it’ll be as special as the first one. We’ll see what happens, but I doubt it that I’ll do another Friday.”

I can understand why Chris Tucker wouldn’t want to be in another Friday movie, but considering he had money troubles in the past, he should probably get on that. Although we hope Chris Tucker will appear in the final Friday film, we’ll be cool if he doesn’t. Mike Epps and Ice Cube are a funny duo.

