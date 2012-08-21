Black Woman Investigated Over Racist Rant On City Bus

London Metropolitan Police are investigating a video uploaded to YouTube of a Black woman using racially abusive language towards White passengers on a city bus, the Daily Mail reports.

The video titled “Racist black woman on London bus” was uploaded on Aug. 17 and has more than 16,600 views. It shows a middle-aged, unidentified Black woman directing racist commentary about how, in her mind, Whites want to be like Blacks.

There are some excerpts of her two and a half minute rant below:

She begins the tirade of abuse by shouting: ‘I’m so glad. I’m born black and I’ll die black. I was born African and I’ll f****** die African.’ The foul-mouthed woman then goes on to tell the passengers: ‘The only reason I was born in this country is because you f****** people brought my people here.’ ‘My parents are f****** African, born in Jamaica. And I’m f****** African, born in England and I can’t stand you white people, I tell you.’

Wearing a black leather jacket and grey T-shirt, she continues her rant by saying: ‘I don’t care what none of you lot got to say because at the end of the day if you lot would have had a choice you will f****** go with your people and I’ll go with mine. ‘The whole lot of you are programmed, f****** puppets. Not this one, I’m black and proud.’ She then spits on the floor and picks up her phone and can be heard describing those around her as “f****** doughnuts and puppets on the bus.’ ‘I’m black and proud’, she added. The woman, who could face prosecution, then becomes increasingly more aggressive, stating: ‘They all want to be f***ing black, they all put fat in their lips and their bottoms and sit down on the sun bed to be black.’ She then turns her attention to another passenger and asks ‘Am I lying, am I lying?’ Answering the question with: ‘No I aint f****** lying.’ The woman repeatedly gets up and down during the video as she hurls the abuse while astonished onlookers try to ignore her. She finally finishes her rant by complaining about the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, and states that ‘the same f****** diamond she has in her head, my people suffered for that. ‘Free speech. I hate white people. I can’t stand none of you.’ Wow. If identified and arrested, the woman could face prosecution.

