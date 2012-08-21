Beyonce’s baby–no, not Blue Ivy–has had a chic rebirth. Queen Bey has House of Dereon’s Fall collection is slowly making its debut and it’s obvious, Beyonce’s coming for every ready-to-wear designer out there. Something tells me Solange had something to do with the breath of fresh air that was breathed into House of Dereon. It has effortlesslytrendy written all over it.

Must Read: Trey Songz Reveals His Choice For New “106 & Park” Hosts [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

I’ve always been the biggest Dereon critic, twisting my mouth into a snarl while turning my nose up in disgust at the two seams away from Baby Phat clothing. But not this time!

Beyonce’s House of Dereon Fall 2012 collection is, in a word…fierce! Leopard chiffon skirts with slits up to here, structured dresses with cutouts and high-waisted printed pants. I am 100% sold. So was Bey because she’s the only one modeling the collection in the campaign. I’m so into it and I can’t wait to see more! Yes Beyonce! WORK!

For More Beyonce:

Tina Knowles To Beyonce: “Stop Spoiling Blue Ivy” [VIDEO]

Oprah Wants Beyonce For “Next Chapter”

Listen To This Beyonce Playlist!

Check Out This Haute Beyonce Gallery!

Beyonce Serves Up The Hottest Trends In House Of Dereon Fall ’12 Campaign [PHOTOS] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com