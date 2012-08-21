Usher Held In Contempt Of Court For Closing Ex-Wife’s Credit Card

Usher has been found in contempt of court for shutting down his ex-wife’s credit card. TMZ is reporting that the “Let Me See” singer was ordered by a judge to reopen his ex-wife’s Tameka Raymond’s Saks Fifth Avenue credit card which is in his name, after the singer closed the account last year. The judge awarded Tameka $1,300 for the outstanding caretaker invoice.

Usher is currently locked in a bitter custody battle with his ex-wife over who should take primary care of their two young sons, Usher Raymond V and Daviyd Ely.

The decision over which parent should be awarded sole custody will be determined this week.

Do you think it wrong for Usher to cut off the credit card?

