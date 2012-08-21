Lauryn Hill Hit With New $444,000 Tax Bill

The money woes just keeps getting worse for Lauryn Hill. The singer owes the State of New Jersey more than $440000 in back taxes, and that’s on top of the $1.8 million she owes the federal government says TMZ:

A civil judgment was entered against Hill on June 14th by a Jersey court — finding the Fugees singer is responsible for $446,386 in unpaid state taxes.

A week before the judgment came down, Hill was charged with failing to file FEDERAL tax returns in 2005, 2006, and 2007 … a federal crime. She pled “guilty” and now faces 3 years in prison.

But lucky for Hill, the state tax situation hasn’t become a criminal matter … yet.

Hill is scheduled for sentencing in her federal tax case in November.

