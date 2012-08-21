Karrine Steffans Spotted In Vegas With Lil Wayne

Karrine Steffans was spotted in Vegas with her ex-boo thang Lil Wayne and no it was not in a wedding chapel. The two were spotted at popular Vegas 1 OAK nightclub.

Karrine was thisclose to Weezy as he whispered in her ear, and even held hands at one point.

Karrine has not stopped professing her love for Weezy over the last few months! Wonder where Weezy’s girfriend Dhea was? Word on the street is that the couple broke up after allegedly posed for a raunchy men’s magazine and set up a Facebook account, but has since gotten back together.

Take a look at the pics at Bossip.com.

