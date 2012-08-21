CLOSE
Chris Brown’s Mother Throws Shade At Rihanna On Twitter

Chris Browns mother is throwing shade at Rihanna following her revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey over the weekend.In case you missed it, RiRi revealed to Oprah and the world that she is still in love with ex-boyfriend Chris and even said she gets butterflies whenever they meet.

Right after the interview, Chris’ mother Joyce Hawkins sent what seemed to be subliminal tweets, which set the internet ablaze that the messages were aimed at Rihanna.

Take a look at the tweets below:

Maybe Chris’ mom should work on helping Chris with his anger management and teach her son you DON’T put your hands on a woman!

What do you think of Joyce’s comments? Do you think they were directed at Rihanna?

