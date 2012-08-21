Mike Tyson on Chad Johnson: “I’ve Been That Guy”

Photo Credit: MadameNoire.com

In the world of reality television, Mike Tyson showing his support for embattled ex-Miami Dolphin wide receiver, Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson, is the equivalent of George W. Bush showing his political support for GOP contender John McCain in the 2008 presidential election:

If you really care, sometimes it best not to weigh in at all.

As previously reported by NewsOne, Johnson was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge after allegedly headbutting his new wife during an argument sparked when she found a receipt for condoms in his black “smart car.”

Then, the sky began to fall.

Since his arrest, Johnson has been cut from the Miami Dolphins, fired on national television, lost out on revenue from his shelved VH1 reality show, “Ev & Ocho” and a lucrative endorsement with Zico coconut water, and is reportedly facing foreclosure.

RELATED: Lozada To Press Charges Against Husband: “He Said ‘F**k His Career’” [VIDEO]

Tyson, convicted of the 1991 rape of Miss Black America contestant Desiree Robinson and sentenced to 6 years in prison, has also been accused by his ex-wife, actress Robin Givens, of physically assaulting her repeatedly during their brief 2 year marriage. The former heavyweight champ also bit off a piece of Evander Holyfield‘s ear during a notorious 1997 boxing match.

Speaking as a concerned observer to ThisIs50.com, he said that he understands exactly what Johnson is going through during his domestic violence dispute; in fact, he empathetically claims that “he’s been that guy.”

Want to Keep Up With NewsOne.com? LIKE Us On Facebook!

Read Tyson’s quote below:

I can’t talk about people’s relationships, but they lived it on television. So everybody knew what they were getting into when they got into it. This all comes down to really believing who you are more than what you are…I’ve been that guy, so I’m not saying he’s a bad guy, but anybody could put that camera on you and start selling your dreams and you will really believe these dreams that you’re somebody that you’re actually not…He’s everything that he never wanted to be in front of everybody, without him even giving his opinion or explaining why this happened, because you can’t explain it. In this day and time, head-butting a woman, even if she struck you, you can’t explain that…that doesn’t mean that they still don’t love each other. But at that moment in time, if you’re not conscious and strategize your actions, your emotions can take you places that you never believed you were ever conceived in going.

*Crickets*

In all seriousness, to err is human and to forgive is divine. Still, it might not be the best look for Johnson to be publicly perceived as a baby Mike Tyson at this pivotal point in his career.

RELATED:

REPORT: Miami Dolphins Release Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson

Chad Johnson Police Report

Mike Tyson on Chad Johnson: “I’ve Been That Guy” was originally published on newsone.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: