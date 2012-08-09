Angie Stone Shares Personal Whitney Houston Stories

Thanks to KissDetroit for sharing this story with us.

In a triumphant return to her trademark neo-soul, Grammy nominated singer/songwriter Angie Stone hit up Detroit to play a show at the Detroit famed Chene Park amphitheater. While in the D, Ms. Angie Stone stopped by 105.9 Kiss to talk with midday girlfriend, Fantasee Blu. The two chatted about Angie’s new record, Do What U Gotta Do, as well as Whitney Houston and Sparkle the movie.

Angie Stone made it a point to shed light on of her very positive and very personal moments with Whitney Houston as she did not agree with some of the negative light surrounding her untimely passing. Watch the interview below as Angie shares stories and a side of Whitney the world doesn’t know.

Angie Stone “Do What U Gotta Do“

The first track off of Stone’s upcoming album, Rich Girl, (due September 25th on SRR Records), “Do What U Gotta Do” is seductive mix of groove, guitars and an irresistible sing-along chorus.

Written specifically for Angie by Y’anna Crawley (winner of BET talent competition Sunday Best), the empowering “Do What U Gotta Do” sets the tone for the entire Rich Girl album. “It jump-started my brain,” says Stone, “I was excited and gave me a whole new outlook on what I was doing. It started the record both literally and inspirationally.” The strong lyrics resonated deeply with Stone, who explains, “It was telling me to keep my head up, saying ‘you can make it and do what you gotta do,’ giving me the beginning of the new album and the resolve to make it into something beyond anything I had ever done before.”

Angie Stone has been nominated for three Grammy Awards, two Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards, and has released four Top 10 R&B albums (with her The Art of Love & War going all the way to number one). An acclaimed songwriter, her work has been recorded by Alicia Keys, Erykah Badu, Raphael Saadiq, Musiq (Soulchild) and many more.