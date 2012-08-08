Rihanna is enjoying life while on vacation in her hometown Barbados. The “Where Have You Been” singer has been keeping us up-to-date with her drunken nights via Instagram.

Oprah is set to interview Rihanna for the forthcoming episode of “Next Chapter.” The duo have been spotted cruising around the tropical island together.

YOLO: Rihanna Gets Faded In Barbados! [PHOTOS] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com