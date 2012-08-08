CLOSE
Photos
Home

YOLO: Rihanna Gets Faded In Barbados! [PHOTOS]

1 reads
Leave a comment

Rihanna is enjoying life while on vacation in her hometown Barbados. The “Where Have You Been” singer has been keeping us up-to-date with her drunken nights via Instagram.

MUST READ: Rihanna Shows Off Her Bikini Body In Portofino [PHOTOS]

Oprah is set to interview Rihanna for the forthcoming episode of “Next Chapter.” The duo have been spotted cruising around the tropical island together.

Like HelloBeautiful on Facebook to stay on top of your favorite black celebrities:

RELATED STORIES: Rihanna & Oprah Cruise Around Barbados!

RELATED STORIES: Chris Brown Explains Rihanna Rumors To Karrueche On “Don’t Judge Me” [AUDIO]

YOLO: Rihanna Gets Faded In Barbados! [PHOTOS] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Rihanna

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Total Switch: Damson Idris Goes From L.A. Dealer…
 7 hours ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close