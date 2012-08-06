Philadelphia Eagle’s Head Coach Son Found Dead

VIA HipHop NC

Earlier today it was announced that the son of Philadelphia Eagle’s head coach Andy Reid was found dead on the campus of Lehigh University.

Reid’s son, Garrett, was working with the team as a strength and conditioning coach during training camp. He was 29 years old and had recently rebounded from a past filled with drug charges.

A Lehigh University police official said there was no evidence of foul play.

The Eagles came together for a group prayer before practice today. Andy Reid was not present.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said: “This news is heartbreaking for everyone in the Eagles family. Our hearts go out to Andy, his wife, Tammy, and their children.”

Also On 105.3 RnB: