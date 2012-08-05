Rihanna & Oprah Cruise Around Barbados!

Polar opposites, Rihanna and Oprah, connected in Barbados for the filming of an upcoming episode of “Oprah’s Next Chapter,” starring the “Where Have You Been” singer.

Ri Ri was photo’d driving the OWN mogul around her hometown.

Here’s 5 questions, we hope Oprah asks Ri Ri:

1. How does she feel about Chris Brown’s relationship with Karrueche?

2. How does she feel when critics say she can’t sing?

3. Does she believe she is the cause of the fight between Chris Brown and Drake?

4. Who was better in bed? Chris Brown or Matt Kemp? (Just wondering…)

5. Were her and Chris Brown high on drugs the night of the domestic violence accident?

Her episode will air August 19th.

