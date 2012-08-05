Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J. are now doing radio interviews together. The dynamic duo stopped by Thisis50Radio to dispel rumors, address Stevie’s sextape with Eve and where Mimi has been since they have professed their love to the world.

MUST READ: EXCLUSIVE: Joseline Hernandez On Stevie J’s Package, A Message To Mimi & Her Language

Joseline described sex with Stevie as “f**king amazing,” but said she didn’t have her baby because she wasn’t ready for one with Stevie. She also admits that she doesn’t give a “f*ck” about Mimi or any one other than herself for that matter.

Thisis50 hosts probed Stevie about his sextape with Eve. While he wanted to focus on talking about his music, he did mention that Eve is loose after dealing with him!

Like HelloBeautiful on Facebook to stay on top of your favorite black celebrities:

Watch the interview below:

RELATED STORIES: “L&HHATL” Episode 7 Sneak Peek: Stevie & Mimi Try To Work It Out, Rasheeda Confronts Scrappy

RELATED STORIES: A REAL Conversation With Joseline In Pictures

Joseline Says Sex With Steve Is “Amazing” & Stevie Calls Eve “Loose” was originally published on hellobeautiful.com