Venus and Serena Williams an amazing display of sister power as they brought home the gold for Team USA at the Olympics Women’s Doubles. The dynamic duo beat Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka of the Czech Republic 6-4, 6-4 on a rainy afternoon at the All England Club.

On Saturday, Serena beat Maria Sharapova 6-0, 6-1 for the singles gold. She is the second woman to complete the Golden Slam — winning the Olympics and the four majors.

Serena became tennis’ first double gold medalist at an Olympics since Venus won singles and doubles at the 2000 Sydney Games. The sisters also won the doubles gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Congrats to Venus and Serena!

Serena And Venus Williams Win Olympic Gold in Women’s Tennis Doubles was originally published on theurbandaily.com