Would Dwele Do A Song With Kim Kardashian?

This August Detroit singer/producer Dwele will be releasing his sixth (!) album Greater Than One. Since releasing his first album RIZE in 2000, the Detroit native has also recorded some memorable collaborations with Big Sean, DJ Quik and Kanye West, just to name a few.

In this first part of our interview, TheUrbanDaily asked Dwele to talk about his collaborations with Kanye West on “Power,” “Flashing Lights” and the remix to “Hold On,” and if he’d consider recording with Yeezy’s girl Kim Kardashian.

