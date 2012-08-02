Tameka Raymond On Usher: “His Sympathy For My Dead Son Is Bogus”

Even though Usher chartered a private plane to fly her to her son’s side when he was hurt during a jet ski accident, Tameka Raymond says her soon-to-be ex-husband’s sympathy is fake and bogus. TMZ is reporting that Tameka Raymond’s lawyer has filed new documents in the couple’s bitter child custody war that slams the “Climax” singer. Tameka wants the court to delay the next hearing in light of her son, Kile, who was killed in a jet ski accident.

Tameka claims he visited his former stepson, Kile Glover, in hospital only once before the 11-year-old was taken off life support. She also claims Usher refused to tweet a message asking followers to ‘please pray for Kile’, instead opting to tweet a photo of his breakfast.

In his request, Usher claims he’s worried the hearing would cause “unnecessary stress and strain” for both himself, Tameka and their two minor children “in the immediate wake of this tragedy.”

Usher also claims Tameka would get an unfair advantage in the hearing because the court would not want to rule against a woman who is still grieving the death of her son. Usher fears he could lose custody of the children and believes it would be unfair to him.

This is just a mess all around!

