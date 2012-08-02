Bow Wow Accused Of Being A Deadbeat Dad

Bow Wow who penned a heartfelt open letter to his daughter Shai and credited her for changing his life, may not be a candidate for father of the year. The rapper was accused of being a deadbeat dad by his baby mama Joie’s sister, Najah Chavis who blasted Bow Wow and his mom on twitter:

Wonder what pipl would think if they knew the truth about how @bowwow is really a deadbeat…— Najah Chavis (@missnajah) July 31, 2012

I can count on 2 hands how many times @BowWow has seen Shai and she is bout to be a year and a half #DAMNSHAME— Najah Chavis (@missnajah) July 31, 2012

@BowWow Don't give a damn about my niece! Ain't never bought a diaper, wipe, or formula! #DAMNSHAME— Najah Chavis (@missnajah) July 31, 2012

Every time I see Shai smile, laugh, play, and cry, I think about how pipl like @bowwow and @teresabwmom don't deserve to even be kin to her— Najah Chavis (@missnajah) July 31, 2012

what kind of grandmother can say they've only seen their ONLY grand child ONLY 3 times #DAMNSHAME @teresabwmom— Najah Chavis (@missnajah) July 31, 2012

You'd have to have a heart of coal to not want to be apart of Shai's life! Fareal @bowwow @teresabwmom yall some suckas!— Najah Chavis (@missnajah) July 31, 2012

This family been holdin' Shai down and we will continue to do that! It doesn't excuse the fact that your DEADBEAT and DEADWRONG @bowwow— Najah Chavis (@missnajah) July 31, 2012

Posting pictures of Shai that @miss_joie sends you so you can act like you were with your daughter is lame STOP IT! @bowwow— Najah Chavis (@missnajah) July 31, 2012

Bow Wow has yet to address these accusations, but if this is true,as a man who was raised by a single mom, how could you do this to your daughter? And how could his mom allow him to continue this cycle?

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook To Keep Up With The Latest Celebrity News & Gossip!

FOLLOW ME ON TWITTER: @Sweet_Sweetback

MUST READ:

Bow Wow’s Mom Tweets About Her New Granddaughter

Bow Wow Pens Another Hearfelt Letter To His Daughter, Apologizes For Having To Go On Tour

Bow Wow Excluded From His Daughter’s Birth Certificate

Bow Wow Accused Of Being A Deadbeat Dad was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: