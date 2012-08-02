CLOSE
Bow Wow Accused Of Being A Deadbeat Dad

Bow Wow who penned a heartfelt open letter to his daughter Shai and credited her for changing his life, may not be a candidate for father of the year. The rapper was accused of being a deadbeat dad by his baby mama Joie’s sister, Najah Chavis who blasted Bow Wow and his mom on twitter:

Bow Wow has yet to address these accusations, but if this is true,as a man who was raised by a single mom, how could you do this to your daughter? And how could his mom allow him to continue this cycle?

