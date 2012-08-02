La Toya Jackson is about to get some face time with her own reality show courtesy of Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network. You would think that after watching your family air their dirty laundry in public over a will and custody battle, now may may not be the time to sign up for a reality show!

The 56 year-old Jackson will have the cameras following her as she documents her day-to-day activities, various business ventures and her relationship with her family.

This should be interesting!

LaToya Jackson Lands Reality Show On OWN Network was originally published on hellobeautiful.com