Eve On Stevie J: “He Was My First Love!”

We all remember a time when Stevie J only had creepy love eyes for Eve. Or maybe you don’t. Whichever category you fall into, just know eve says Stevie J was the first man she ever fell in love with. She also said that if she was the woman she is today back when she met him, he wouldn’t have gotten the time of day.

When addressing a group of young women at a Uniquely You event, Eve was asked about how she feels about Stevie J, the former pitbull in a skirt said, “Stevie J was my first love. You know what…that was a learning experience. You meet people all the time. We just happened to fall in love. But thankfully I knew better. I know better. I am happily in love now. And the girl now? He couldn’t even see this. I would be like, ‘I’m sorry, we don’t speak the same language.’”

It sounds like Eve knew Stevie j wasn’t the one for her before the romance even started. Rumors of his infidelity ran rampant in the music industry. On top of all of that, people still seem to believe Stevie J leaked Eve’s self pleasuring sex tape. That in itself is reason to leave dude alone. if only Eve would have had this type of conversation with Mimi.

