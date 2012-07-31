Hassadity “Brazilian Wavy” Hair Review, Save 10 % On Next Purchase! [VIDEO]

Hair is a girl’s best accessory. Whether it be fake, real, long or short, the right cut and style can be the cherry on top to any ensemble.

MUST READ: Black Owned: Hassadity Hair Specializes In Peruvian, Malaysian & Brazilian Virgin Hair

HassadityHair.com sells quality Brazilian, Malaysian and Peruvian hair at affordable prices. I was blessed with three bundles of the fabulous virgin hair to review.

I have had it installed for three weeks and with every wash the hair gets softer and softer!

The hair takes well to color and smells amazing after washed!

Watch this video of the product, below:

Specs:

.Hair type – 100% Virgin Human Hair

·Color – Natural Brown/Black

·Texture – Soft

·Weft – Machine weft

·Weight – 3.5 oz

.Luster – Medium

·Lengths Available – 12” – 30”

Find more information on Hassadity Hair, here:

www.HassadityHair.com

www.Facebook.com/HassadityHair

Twitter @HassadityHair

Instagram @Hassadity_Hair

Email info@HassadityHair.com

