Snoop Dogg Changes His Name to Snoop Lion!

Snoop Dogg has renamed himself after he says he underwent a spiritual and artistic rebirth in Jamaica.

While recording his album Reincarnated in the Caribbean country, he developed a traditional reggae style. The result is a three-part project: a reggae album, documentary and coffee-table photo book, all under the name of Snoop Lion.

“I have always said I was Bob Marley reincarnated,” Snoop said…now he has gone Rastafarian! Has snoop gone crazy!

