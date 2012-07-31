Drake and Rihanna lead MTV VMA nominations

Rihanna is up for Video of the Year for her solo hit “We Found Love” and her duet with Drizzy on his “Take Care.” Drake’s received nominations for Best Hip-Hop Video and Best Male Video, as well as Best Art Direction and Best Cinematography.

The Video of the Year category includes Rihanna, Katy Perry’s “Wide Awake, M.I.A.’s “Bad Girls” and Drake and RiRi’s “Take Care.”

The Best New Artist race includes Fun.’s “We Are Young,” Carly Rae Jepsen’s much mashed “Call Me Maybe,” Frank Ocean’s “Swim Good,” One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful” and The Wanted’s “Glad You Came.” This years VMA, will be help Sept. 6th at 8pm on Mtv. with a special performance by Alicia Keys!!! Don’t miss it.

