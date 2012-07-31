T.J. Holmes Pulled Over By Georgia Cops For No Reason? [VIDEO]

T.J. Holmes, a former reporter with CNN, says he was pulled over by police near his home in Georgia for apparently no reason.

Much of his account was chronicled on his twitter page.

“Driving while black ain’t no joke, Holmes tweeted. He took a snap shot of his rear view mirror showing one of the officers who pulled him over and published the photo on his Instagram account.

He says he was just one mile away from home when police pulled him over. The reason?

Well, that is something that Holmes claims the cops had a hard time explaining. After stumbling over his words, as he describes the officer’s inability to explain why he was pulled over, a reason was given: “wanted to make sure you have insurance on the car.”

“I kid you not,” Holmes said of the cop’s explanation. Holmes has not named the police department with which he filed his complaint and refuses to describe the kind of car he was driving .

The officers eventually let Holmes go. But the former CNN anchor tweeted that he was still peeved from the experience. Below is a rundown of the tweets Holmes published during the stop.

Will write a/b 2day's experience on my tjholmes.net blog. Will explain why GA law may allow the cop to pull me over again tomorrow! —

TJ Holmes (@tjholmes) July 30, 2012

Still pissed beyond words right now. But Lord knows I'm not the only this will happen to today. #showmeyourpapers —

TJ Holmes (@tjholmes) July 30, 2012

Well guys, I managed to avoid jail time. However, my relationship with ____ County police may have just soured a bit. #showmeyourpapers —

TJ Holmes (@tjholmes) July 30, 2012

Officer's reason for pulling me over: "wanted to make sure you have insurance on the car." I kid you not. —

TJ Holmes (@tjholmes) July 30, 2012

This is a damn shame. Officer is literally stumbling over his words trying to explain why he stopped me. —

TJ Holmes (@tjholmes) July 30, 2012

Officer has yet to give a reason for why he stooped me. —

TJ Holmes (@tjholmes) July 30, 2012

Yep, in sitting on the side of the road 1 mile from my house with 2 cop cars behind me. —

TJ Holmes (@tjholmes) July 30, 2012

Driving while black ain't no joke! instagr.am/p/NtNk4mt9Xg/ —

TJ Holmes (@tjholmes) July 30, 2012

Based on Holmes’s account, this incident seems like a case of racial profiling. And he has every right to be pissed about it. Indeed, as Holmes tweeted, driving while Black ain’t no joke! He says that he will write about his experience on his personal blog and how Georgia law may allow for him to be pulled over again.

#showmeyourpapers

