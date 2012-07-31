Lupe Fiasco: President Obama Is Baby Killer

After making waves for calling President Barack Obama a “terrorist,” Hip-Hop artist Lupe Fiasco is again calling the president out for his foreign policy. This time, the Chicago MC went in on the innocent human capital lost to American imperialism.

“One hand, you have someone who is a great speaker, but kills little children—our president,” Lupe told Philadelphia’s Power 99. “I’m talking about ordering a drone attack. Ordering drone attacks that go and kill mothers, innocent bystanders, children. Militants, too, but the collateral damage. You’re responsible for that, too. “Drug dealers can say the same thing, Lupe continued. “‘I didn’t mean to kill all the people in the restaurant. I was just trying to get that one dude who killed my cousin. Just so happened that that little girl was there.’ Same thing.”

This is the second such criticism of the president this week. As previously reported by NewsOne, a viral image comparing Obama to accused Colorado mass murderer James Holmes made it’s debut on to an Idaho billboard.

The sign features Holmes and Obama side-by-side, with the following messages under their respective images:

“Kills 12 in a movie theater with assault rifle, everyone freaks out.” “Kills thousands with foreign policy, wins Nobel Peace Prize.”

The comparison stems from the fact that President Barack Obama’s foreign policy, particular his authorization of “predator and reaper drones,” has resulted in countless, untold civilian deaths in Libya, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia, Yemen and Iraq, whose navy has recently purchased US drones to protect their oil.

In June 2011, John Brennan, assistant to the President Obama for homeland security and counterterrorism, dismissed the veracity of the civilian death claims:

“Strikes against individuals are subject to high levels of scrutiny and ordered when there is a high degree of confidence that civilians will not be injured or killed, “except in the rarest of circumstances, said Brennan on April 30. “Targeted strikes conform to the principle of distinction—the idea that only military objectives may be intentionally targeted and that civilians are protected from being intentionally targeted. With the unprecedented ability of remotely piloted aircraft to precisely target a military objective while minimizing collateral damage, one could argue that never before has there been a weapon that allows us to distinguish more effectively between an al-Qaeda terrorist and innocent civilians. “Fortunately, for more than a year, due to our discretion and precision, the U.S. government has not found credible evidence of collateral deaths resulting from U.S. counterterrorism operations outside of Afghanistan or Iraq.”

He made a complete about face in April of this year on ABC’s “This Week,” saying that for a period of time the U.S. “had no information about a single civilian being killed.” But, he continued, “unfortunately in war there are casualties, including among the civilian population and sometimes you have to take life to save lives.”

While the criticism levied against the POTUS is extremely harsh, if innocent children are dying due to the proliferation of approved U.S. drones in foreign countries, is Lupe disrespecting the president — or telling an unpopular truth?

And if you support the president’s domestic policy, is that enough to ignore the innocent casualties of war in foreign countries?

